Downton Abbey star Lily James stuns with incredible 1940s makeover The actress is set to play Linda Radlett in The Pursuit of Love

Downton Abbey star Lily James has given fans a sneak peek into her latest role in the upcoming BBC period drama The Pursuit of Love - and she looks absolutely flawless!

READ: Why Lily James wasn't in the Downton Abbey film

In new stills, which have been released ahead of the show's debut in 2021, sees the actress in full 1940s costume as she plays the lead role of Linda Radlett. The story follows her and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham, where the two go in search of a husband in Europe between the two World Wars.

Ditching her famous blonde locks for dark brown curls, Lily looks absolutely beautiful in a dark pink floral shirt and a coordinating brown pencil skirt - keeping in tone to the wartime era.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look at some of the top BBC dramas in 2019

The synopsis for the drama reads: "Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places.

WATCH: Lily James wows fans in new official trailer for Netflix's Rebecca

SEE: Lily James shares rare peek inside beautiful garden filled with flowers

Lily James plays Linda Radlett in The Pursuit of Love

"As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart.

Speaking about the new role, Lily said in a statement: "It's great to be working with [screenwriter Emily Mortimer]. Her brilliant scripts bring new life to this story - full of love, full of friendship, very moving and sad in places, but also funny and true to life."

The actress will star alongside Emily Beecham (pictured)

The 31-year-old will also star opposite Dominic West as Uncle Matthew, Emily Mortimer as Fanny’s mother, Andrew Scott as Lord Merlin and Assad Bouab as Fabrice de Sauveterre.

The Pursuit of Love will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK in 2021.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.