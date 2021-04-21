Downton Abbey star cast in BBC drama Life After Life - get the details We're so excited for this one

Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay is set to join Thomasin McKenzie, Sian Clifford, James McArdle, Jessica Brown Findlay and Jessica Hynes for the much-anticipated adaptation of Kate Atkinson's bestselling novel Life After Life, and we can't wait for the four-part show to hit our screens on BBC One!

The series will follow Jojo Rabbit star Thomasin as Ursula Todd, a young woman who lives her life over and over again throughout World War I and II. The official synopsis reads: "Ursula Todd is born to Sylvie and Hugh one night in 1910, but dies before she draws her first breath. On that same night in 1910, Ursula is reborn and survives. Time and time again, living and dying in different circumstances, Ursula is reborn into a new, alternative iteration of life once more.

"This compelling story follows Ursula as she navigates each new life, through a critical era which spans two world wars, an encounter with Hitler and major life events. But what is it that Ursula so desperately needs to stay alive for? Can a perfect life ever be lived? Can the course of history ever be changed? Can Ursula save the world?"

It is yet to be confirmed who Jessica will play

Speaking about the show, Thomasin said: "I'm drawn to Life After Life because it makes me laugh, cry, clench my fists in anger or whoop with empowerment. Bash has done a stunning job at adapting Kate Atkinson's masterpiece, and working with John has already taught me a great deal - reinforcing my love for collaborating and creating."

Thomasin will play Ursula

Speaking about casting, executive producers for House Productions Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell, said: "We feel extremely lucky to have worked with John Crowley and Fiona Weir to assemble such a very special cast - some of the UK’s most talented actors for this wonderful story of Ursula Todd’s many fascinating, joyful, traumatic, amusing and surprising lives."

