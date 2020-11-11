Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville delighted his fans by sharing a never-before-seen photo from his childhood to mark his 57th birthday on Tuesday.

The actor posted the throwback photo of himself sitting inside a toy car to Instagram, and it's so incredibly cute. Although the picture was taken decades ago, you could still clearly see it was him.

"Very touched by all the kind birthday messages today. I don't feel a day older than when I got my first car. #57 #vroomvroom," he wrote in the caption.

Actress Sarah Parish was one of the first to comment underneath, writing: "Happy Birthday darling!!" One fan remarked: "Awww, happy birthday! Much much love L & P! Love the first car, mine was an orange beetle - less sophisticated than yours as it required someone to push."

Hugh is loved for his role as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham in period drama Downton Abbey. He has also starred in Notting Hill, Paddington, Viceroy's House and Silent Hours.

Meanwhile, the actor recently opened up about his latest project on The One Show, explaining how he was currently working with theatre groups in the area to prepare for coronavirus restrictions to be lifted. "Well this is down at Chichester Festival Theatre, and it's their way of reminding the public that it's still there and it's ready to go, it's waiting in the wings for its return," he shared.

The actor shared this cute throwback photo of himself

The British star is also set to appear on the Beatrix Potter audio books from Penguin Books. He will join the likes of Olivia Colman, Tom Hardy, David Tennant and his former Downton co-star Lily James.

"Reading 'The Tale of Mr Tod' again after many decades, I was delighted to discover that the animals that Beatrix Potter loved, drew and wrote such entertaining stories about have stood the test of time," he wrote on Instagram. "Mischievous creatures, family calamities - action packed."

