Death in Paradise star Ben Miller talks lifelong friendship with co-stars The actor played DI Richard Poole in the first two seasons of the hit show

Ben Miller has opened up about some of the lifelong friendships he made during his time filming Death in Paradise. The actor, who played DI Richard Poole in seasons one and two of the hit show, revealed that he is still in touch with two castmates in particular.

Chatting to HELLO! about the show, he revealed that it was delighted to catch up Sara Martins, who played Sergeant Camille Bordey on the show. He explained: “It was so amazing. What was really, really wonderful was seeing Sara Martins again. I do see Sara occasionally, she's sometimes in London, and sometimes in Paris, but obviously not for the last couple of years.

He continued: “There’s a few members of the cast who I keep in touch with. Danny John Jules is another one. What was great was, there was always something very, very special about we played those parts as Richard and Camille.”

Ben and Danny have previously chatted fondly about their time on the show together. Chatting to EM-Con back in September 2020, the pair joked that tensions could run high when the weather was too hot. Danny explained: "Everybody just wanted to get home! I'm serious... It's not easy... pretty much anything can happen at any day because you've got 100 people in pretty much desert conditions.”

Ben and Sara are good friends

Ben added: "It's not just the desert conditions as well, sometimes when hurricane season started, we were all green about how it was going to be, and we were all just thinking, 'Oh it's a bit of rain, grow up!' We were filming on the beach... and the locals were talking and pointing at the top of the mountain, and we became aware that they were all leaving!

"They said, 'In about 20 minutes, that's going to come down the hill and then this is going to be a river. If we don't go now, we're not going to get home.' We were all very British about it saying, 'It's a bit of rain, we'll be fine,' 20 minutes later this river picked up the grip truck and washed it down to the sea!"

