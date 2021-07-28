Ralf Little sparks concern for Death in Paradise character in new clip We hope he was just chilling out in there!

Ralf Little has sparked concerns for his Death in Paradise character, DI Neville Parker, after he appeared to be filming within a prison cell in a clip shared on Instagram.

In the post, Ralf is lounging on a bed in what appears to be a prison cell as a member of the crew’s makeup team touched up his face during filming. In the video, he said: “It’s an exhausting job, this. I get through it as best as I can.” Commenting on the clip, one person wrote: “Did they lock you up for misbehaving on set?” Another added: “I hope Neville is okay this coming season.”

The actor has shared several clips from his time filming in Guadeloupe for season 11, which will likely be coming to our screens in early 2022.

Are you looking forward to season 11?

Ralf has previously opened up about his love for the show, and revealed he has no plans to leave any time soon - so we certainly hope that Neville isn’t in trouble with the law! Chatting to HELLO! during season ten, he explained: “I don’t have an end date in mind. I’ll definitely be coming back for this one [season 11] without question and look, I just love it."

He continued: "I love the show; I love being in the show. I love working on the show. I'm a fan of it. I just absolutely love it so I'm not in any hurry to finish. So who knows, I've got no plans either way. I'm certainly possibly the most well suited to it of all the detectives so far because I don't have the same family commitments."

