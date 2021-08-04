Outlander's Sam Heughan issues stark warning to fans for important reason The actor wanted to assure his followers

Sam Heughan has a loyal following both online and offline, so it's unsurprising that he wanted to issue his fans a stark warning recently.

The actor, best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in Outlander, was keen to inform fans about potential scammers posing as Sam online.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote to his three million followers: "Please be careful on social media. So many scammers.

"I will never reach out or message on Instagram/Twitter/WhatsApp/Google hangout etc. or ask for money." He added: "If it's not verified, it's not me" followed by a kissing-face emoji.

Sam often keeps his fans updated on his whereabouts and his exciting work projects. The star was also keen to reveal some very exciting news on Tuesday – his new film is due on Netflix!

Sharing a poster of the movie SAS: Red Notice, which sees Sam posing alongside co-stars Andy Serkis, Ruby Rose and Tom Hopper, the actor wrote in the caption: "@sasrednoticefilm is coming to @netflix USA this AUGUST 27th!

"So proud of this movie and terrific cast, it's a real thriller. Just maybe don't watch it on the train…"

Sam also announced his new film, SAS: Red Notice is coming to Netflix

Many of his followers were thrilled with the news and flooded the comments section with praise. One said: "Can't wait!!! You are such a brilliant actor!! So proud of your accomplishments!!"

Another wrote: "Amazing performance can watch it over and over," as a third commented: "Can't wait to see it!! I'm glad you are branching out and performing a gamut of different roles.

"As fantastic as you are in Outlander, it would be a shame to see you pigeonholed as a Highlander when you have such a range."

The synopsis for SAS: Red Face reads: "A groom's wedding plans are disrupted when a small army of well-trained criminals, led by Laszlo Antonov, hijack the Eurostar deep beneath the English Channel."

