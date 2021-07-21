Sam Heughan's snap from latest venture has fans saying same thing The Outlander star has been enjoying some travelling recently

Sam Heughan has been enjoying some downtime after wrapping season six of Outlander, but it seems the star has also been concentrating on his side-hustle, his Whisky brand Sassenach Spirits.

The Jamie Fraser actor recently shared a photo of himself horse riding in Mexico on Instagram to promote the brand of spirit – but it seems his fans were distracted by another element of the photo. Sam wrote in the caption: "It's incredible, the special places @sassenachspirits takes you and the unique people you meet…"

Taking to the comments section, one follower of Sam's pointed out how the actor bared a resemblance to late Hollywood actor Paul Newman. "You look like Paul Newman in this photo," they wrote.

Another replied stating: "Agreed!", as a third said: "I thought that in the last photo. He does play him in a movie and I thought perfect pick." Meanwhile, a fourth agreed but also insisted: "I love Paul Newman but Sam is hotter in my opinion."

As a fan pointed out, Sam recently played the late Hollywood icon in the 2021 film To Olivia, alongside other film stars like Hugh Bonneville and Keeley Hawes.

The actor was channeling his inner Paul Newman

Meanwhile, Sam is gearing up for another blockbuster movie role as well as the release of series six of Outlander – which is due out in early 2022. The Scottish actor has been cast in new action-adventure flick Everest alongside Ewan McGregor and Mark Strong, which will see him play an Australian twentieth-century explorer.

According to Deadline, the film centres on the real-life story of George Mallory, who in 1921 was picked by the Royal Geographic Society to scale the previously unconquered mountain.

George will be played by Ewan, while Sam will be taking on the royal of his rival, George Finch, who also sets his sights on the challenge. Both films are due out within the next year and may be just what we need to get through Droughtlander!

