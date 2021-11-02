Sam Heughan makes surprising confession about 'overwhelming' time on Outlander The actor has played Jamie Fraser for seven years

Sam Heughan is one of TV's most recognisable stars thanks to his time on Outlander and the actor, who has played the role of Jamie Fraser since 2014, has built up a loyal fanbase in the process.

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan reveals surprising reason behind season six reshoots

But it seems that Sam's huge popularity can often get "overwhelming" for the star. Chatting on a recent episode of the Just For Facts podcast with Alex Zine, Sam made a confession about his time on the show and his fans – and it might surprise you.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe poke fun at each other

"It's remarkable and it (Outlander) has this great fan base and I was totally unaware when I first got the job," he began, adding: "If I had known about the fan base I think I probably would've thought twice because it just would've been so overwhelming." We can't imagine anyone else playing Jamie!

He continued: "They're so loyal, we're so thankful that they followed us through this journey. They also not only support Outlander but any project we do, any charity, myself and my co-stars do, they support wholeheartedly and honestly we can't thank them enough."

The 41-year-old not only has a huge following from the show, but has a loyal fanbase on his social media profile - and his latest photo caused a bit of a stir among his fans.

MORE: Sam Heughan posts snap from new venture - and his co-star had the best reaction!

MORE: Sam Heughan's fans left furious after 'unfair' Outlander update

Sam shared this recent photo much to his fans delight

Sam could be seen sat on a golf buggy and wearing biker boots and a headscarf. The actor looked ready for action in the snapshot and wrote in the caption: "Thinking of starting my own taxi service."

Suffice to say, Sam's fans were blown away by the photo. One person said in the comments: "Jesus Christ. Could you please turn down the sexy? It's lunchtime in Louisiana an' people're tryin' to eat!"

Another commented: "Name someone who would make a better taxi driver? I'll wait…" A third even cheekily wrote: "Looking good Sam. The seat next to you would never be empty."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.