Outlander star Sam Heughan has finally given an update on season six 

The actor was replying to Susan Sarandon, who tweeted him asking for the show’s return
Sam Heughan has given fans an update on Outlander season six - and we have Susan Sarandon to thank! The A-lister is clearly a super fan of the beloved show, and tweeted Sam and Caitriona Balfe to find out when it would be back.
She tweeted: “When is @Outlander_STARZ coming back??? @SamHeughan @caitrionambalfe,” accompanied by several crying emojis, to which Sam replied: “Name the day! We will make it happen (well, soonish….).” Without missing a beat, Susan joked: “How bout tomorrow?”
Lauren Lyle, who plays Marsali, was quick to join in on the fun, tweeting: “Sam, im sure we can find Susan a part?”
Susan isn’t the only major star to have a soft spot for the time-travelling period drama, as Doctor Who actress Karen Gillan has also expressed her love for the show. Back in June, she posted: "Ok I’m late to the party but I started Outlander and I am officially obsessed."
Outlander's official account replied: "Welcome to the club, thrilled to have you! I'd warn that symptoms of Outlander addiction may include starting to say anything and everything in a Scottish accent but you've already got that covered."
We need season six too Susan!
However, it was Sam's comment to the actress that really got people talking! He replied writing: "Still time to find you a wee part Karen," to which she joked: "Can I be an extra loitering around Inverness asking people 'what’s the Craic, eh?'"
Season six will see the fallout of the events of the season five finale, in which Claire was kidnapped by a group of men and assaulted, with Marsali later killing the ringleader out of vengeance. Speaking about the new series, Caitriona said: “We’re at the beginning of a journey with Claire, and I think it will take a long time for her to put the pieces back together."
