Outlander star Sam Heughan has finally given an update on season six 

Sam Heughan has given fans an update on Outlander season six - and we have Susan Sarandon to thank! The A-lister is clearly a super fan of the beloved show, and tweeted Sam and Caitriona Balfe to find out when it would be back.

She tweeted: “When is @Outlander_STARZ coming back??? @SamHeughan @caitrionambalfe,” accompanied by several crying emojis, to which Sam replied: “Name the day! We will make it happen (well, soonish….).” Without missing a beat, Susan joked: “How bout tomorrow?”

Lauren Lyle, who plays Marsali, was quick to join in on the fun, tweeting: “Sam, im sure we can find Susan a part?”

Susan isn’t the only major star to have a soft spot for the time-travelling period drama, as Doctor Who actress Karen Gillan has also expressed her love for the show. Back in June, she posted: "Ok I’m late to the party but I started Outlander and I am officially obsessed."

Outlander's official account replied: "Welcome to the club, thrilled to have you! I'd warn that symptoms of Outlander addiction may include starting to say anything and everything in a Scottish accent but you've already got that covered."

We need season six too Susan!

However, it was Sam's comment to the actress that really got people talking! He replied writing: "Still time to find you a wee part Karen," to which she joked: "Can I be an extra loitering around Inverness asking people 'what’s the Craic, eh?'"

Season six will see the fallout of the events of the season five finale, in which Claire was kidnapped by a group of men and assaulted, with Marsali later killing the ringleader out of vengeance. Speaking about the new series, Caitriona said: “We’re at the beginning of a journey with Claire, and I think it will take a long time for her to put the pieces back together."

