How you could be paid $1000 to watch Grey’s Anatomy 

Are you the world’s biggest Grey’s Anatomy fan, or have you never bothered to watch the medical show and just needed a really good excuse to give it a go?

A US-based company is offering participants of a challenge $1000 (around £750) to sit and watch all 17 seasons of the hit Shonda Rhimes drama, along with plenty of treats including a year’s Netflix subscription, a full box set of the show and a personalised message from a cast member. Sign us up!

The applications are sadly only open to US residents, and the aim of the experience is to keep track of which doctor saves the most lives on the show. Sounds simple, right? The description on NiceRx’s site reads: “The catch? We are looking to see who out of Dr Meredith Grey and Dr Miranda Bailey have saved the most lives since the show first aired in 2005. We ask that the chosen fan keeps count over the course of 17 seasons to reveal which of these iconic doctors is the biggest life saver.”

Ready to spend months binge-watching?

There are 369 episodes of the medical drama from over a 16-year period, and according to Bingeclock, it would take 15 days and three hours to watch the show back-to-back, without taking a break for sleeping or eating. If the idea of spending a few months binging the show still sounds appealing, fans can apply by writing 200 words on why they are the biggest Grey’s Anatomy fan. Good luck to them!

Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, recently opened up about her plans whenever Grey’s Anatomy concludes, and admitted that she wasn’t particularly interested in continuing acting. She explained on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast: "I'm not saying I'll never act again, I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career. The acting, even though I haven't done a million different roles, I feel like I've done it.”

