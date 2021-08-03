Ellen Pompeo makes candid confession about future on Grey's Anatomy The actress has been playing Meredith Grey on the show since 2005

Ellen Pompeo has made a candid confession about her future beyond Grey's Anatomy.

The actress, who has been portraying fearless medical doctor Meredith Grey on the show since it began in 2005, has admitted that she's "not super excited" about continuing her acting career once the long-running medical drama comes to an end.

Speaking on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, the Golden Globe nominee said that instead, she wants to try her hand at something completely new.

"I'm not saying I'll never act again, I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career. The acting, even though I haven't done a million different roles, I feel like I've done it," she said.

"Sitting around in trailers, traveling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver. I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 o'clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have ADs knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch," she continued, adding: "You know, it's for the young at heart. It's for the youth!"

Ellen Pompeo is one of the show's few remaining original cast members

Asked what she might do instead in the future, the 51-year-old revealed: "I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting business. That's an area of growth that I'm excited about, using my brain in a different way."

Fans need not worry too much about Ellen's departure from acting just yet, as it's been confirmed that she is set to don her scrubs for at least one more season of Grey's. The ABC series, which already holds the title of the longest-running medical drama on primetime television, will begin airing its 18th season next month.

However, the question of whether it will be Grey's Anatomy final season remains unknown. Likewise, it's unknown how many episodes season 18 will consist of like many other TV shows, the most recent season's length was cut back significantly due to difficulties filming during the Covid-19 pandemic.

