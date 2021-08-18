Outlander fans were suitably impressed with Sam Heughan's recent post on social media – and we can understand why! On Wednesday morning, the star shared a snap of himself at Tulum Beach Jungle Gym in Mexico, as he wowed followers with his pull-up skills.

The Jamie Fraser actor captioned the photo: "It's a jungle out there! @mypeakchallenge", and plenty of Sam's fans flooded the comments section in awe.

One person wrote: "Yes and you are totally the King of that jungle!" as a second added: "Jeez Louise. I have some dirty clothes. May I borrow that washboard for just a second?"

A third wittily said: "You are going to receive the bill from my cardiologist", while a fourth commented: "Breaking the internet again!!!" Sam's Outlander and Men In Kilts co-star, Graham McTavish, couldn't resist joining in on the amusing comments. He quipped: "Are you much taller than last I saw you?"

Sam, who is often vocal about issues close to his heart, was promoting his upcoming peak challenge in aid of an important cause. Shortly after posting his beach photo, he reposted a message from the My Peak Challenge official Instagram, explaining the details of the upcoming fundraiser in order to raise awareness and money for those suffering with blood cancer.

Sam shared this picture from Tulum beach

The post read: "The @mypeakchallenge #MunroStepChallenge in support of @bloodcancer_UK is coming back this September! From September 1st to 30th, in honor of Blood Cancer Awareness Month, we'll be virtually hiking some of the world’s best trails while raising funds and awareness to fight blood cancer."

Sam's act of philanthropy comes soon after his heartwarming gesture to a fan who had recently suffered an accident. The Scottish actor was getting ready to record an episode for Bourbon with Friends podcast, when he jumped on a call with the host's friend, Melinda, who was a huge fan of the TV star.

The podcast hosts gave Sam a shout-out for the sweet favour. "[Melinda] is a huge Outlander fan and her dream has been to meet Sam. In an act of kindness that speaks volumes to the person Sam is, he, without hesitation or pre-knowledge we would ask, said he would love to speak with Melinda for a few minutes." What a guy!

