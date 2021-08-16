Fan reveals sweet gesture from Outlander star Sam Heughan that made her dream come true The actor clearly has a lot of time for his fans!

Sam Heughan has a loyal following thanks to his time on popular historical series, Outlander – and it seems that the star enjoys giving time back to his dedicated fans.

The actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the period drama, recently made one fan's "dreams come true" by surprising her with a Zoom chat ahead of his recent podcast appearance.

Sam was getting ready to record an episode for Bourbon with Friends, in which he was talking about his own brand of whisky, Sassenach Spirits, when he jumped on a call with the host's friend, Melinda, who had recently suffered an accident.

The podcast's official Instagram page posted a series of sweet images of Sam and Melinda having a virtual chat, alongside a caption which read: "We want to take a moment to thank @samheughan for last night. Not only did he come on the show to talk whisky, he was able to make some people very happy."

"Melinda, a friend of ours, suffered a severe accident recently. She is a huge Outlander fan and her dream has been to meet Sam. In an act of kindness that speaks volumes to the person Sam is, he, without hesitation or pre knowledge we would ask, said he would love to speak with Melinda for a few minutes."

The post continued: "Melinda was also unaware this could be happening until about ten minutes prior to our zoom meeting. Melinda's face lit and her spirits were lifted! We are so happy Sam could make this dream a reality for her." How lovely!

Fans were quick to praise Sam for his nice gesture. One person said in a comment: "How wonderful for all. By the way you all are a hoot!" as another wrote: "Awesome! Class act guys!!"

Sam himself clearly enjoyed chatting to Melinda and the podcast hosts and was quick to share the episode to his own Instagram and large 3.2 million following.

"Check out the new @bwfpodcast where the guys try @sassenachspirits and talk about my whisky journey (amongst everything else)!" the actor said, adding in another comment: "Great fun and can't wait to try the bourbon flight!! Cheers lads!"

