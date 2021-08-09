Outlander star Sam Heughan reveals unfortunate mishap at work as he marks career milestone The Jamie Fraser actor is a much-loved member of the hit TV show

Sam Heughan loves playing Jamie Fraser on the much-watched TV show Outlander and had an exciting milestone to mark at the start of the week.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of himself with his co-stars taken from the very first series of the show.

Sam had posted the photos to mark seven years since Outlander premiered. What's more, the TV star revealed an unfortunate blunder that had occurred during the filming – he lost his phone on set!

He wrote: "7 years ago today @outlander_starz premiered! "These are the first photos I have on my phone (I actually lost my phone on set in the prison whilst filming the season 1 finale).

"After 7 years, looks like nothings changed, still learning my lines whilst Cait sleeps."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "That first season literally changed my life," while another wrote: "Best show and best cast ever!"

A third added: "Thank you for giving us Jamie Fraser and this wonderful series."

Fans are currently anticipating the sixth series of Outlander and recently Sam gave an update on the next season after answering a question asked by Hollywood star Susan Sarandon about his character.

Susan tweeted Sam and Caitriona Balfe to find out when it would be back. She wrote: “When is @Outlander_STARZ coming back??? @SamHeughan @caitrionambalfe,” accompanied by several crying emojis, to which Sam replied: “Name the day! We will make it happen (well, soonish….).”

Without missing a beat, Susan joked: “How bout tomorrow?” Lauren Lyle, who plays Marsali, was quick to join in on the fun, tweeting: “Sam, I'm sure we can find Susan a part?”

Season six will see the fallout of the events of the season five finale, in which Claire was kidnapped by a group of men and assaulted, with Marsali later killing the ringleader out of vengeance.

Speaking about the new series, Caitriona said: “We’re at the beginning of a journey with Claire, and I think it will take a long time for her to put the pieces back together.

"But, the great thing is that she has a loving family around her, who also unfortunately understands this experience all too well. That is something that really gives her a lot of strength."

