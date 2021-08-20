Amanda Seyfried shares rare Mean Girls throwback pictures

Amanda Seyfried has shared some amazing throwback snaps to her time on the Mean Girls set - and it looks like they had the best time making the iconic teen film!

Over two posts, Amanda shared several shots, including one of herself posing with her co-stars Lizzie Caplan, Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett, who played Janice, Gretchen and Aaron. She simply captioned the post: “Wednesdays”, referencing her famous line, ‘on Wednesdays, we wear pink!’

Her second post showed Lindsay Lohan and Amy Poehler join in on the fun, as the cast did karaoke during a night out. She captioned the post: “Continued throwbacks for #tbt.”

These throwback snaps are amazing

It has been 16 years since the Mean Girls film was released back in 2004, making Amanda just 19 at the time of filming. Speaking about making the film to Variety, she said: “I only knew one very specific genre, one medium — that being, shooting an episode a day of a soap opera. Just hitting my mark, and all these other bells and whistles that I had never seen before, it just felt really daunting and exciting.”

They all look so young

She added that she didn’t have any clue that it would become such a huge success, explaining: “Because it was produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Tina, and written by Tina, it just felt like just another ‘SNL’ comedy. And I had no idea.

The cast all enjoyed doing karaoke

"But I never had any expectations of anything. I was just glad to be working as an actor, getting paid to speak actual dialogue — as opposed to being in the background.” Amanda has gone on to have a star-studded career, and has appeared in Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, Dear John and Mank.

