Amanda Seyfried shares health update alongside important message The couple urged people to get vaccinated

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski shared an important message with fans after they posted a new health update.

The happy couple informed fans that they'd received their COVID-19 vaccination as parts of the United States started allowing more people to get the jab.

The pair posed by a health centre with their sleeves rolled up, showing a red plaster near the top of their shoulder.

The Mamma Mia! star implored her fans to get the vaccine, as she wrote: "It's better than OK to get vaccinated because states are rapidly expanding eligibility.

"Schedule, get your name on a list (we did in Georgia), or contact your local Covid Angels as soon as you can."

She finished the post with an inspiring message, as she added: "We're gonna get to the end of this together!"

Amanda is in a long list of famous faces revealing they've had the jab, others include GMA's Sam Champion, The Talk's Amanda Kloots and model Christie Brinkley.

The pair celebrated getting their first jab

Many fans applauded the A-list actress for her message, with others writing about how they'd either gotten their first or second jab.

"I get my second jab tomorrow," wrote one jubilant commenter, as another added: "Congratulations!! I just got my second shot yesterday."

Even Lindsay Lohan praised the couple as she posted two hearts and a raised hand emoji.

During the course of the pandemic, the Lovelace star was one of many who picked up a brand-new hobby, as she began crocheting.

The couple are doting parents to two children

Last month, the star revealed to her Instagram followers that she was starting another quarantine blanket and showed off some of the individual squares from her impressive original.

"A year ago I started my quarantine blanket and I missed it so I'm starting another," she wrote.

Fans were wowed with her amazing skills, as one wrote: "That's beautiful," and another added: "Beautifully created."

One fan shared Amanda's enthusiasm for the art form, as they said: "I'm crocheting again too! Daisy granny square rainbow pillow cover."

