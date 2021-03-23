Amanda Seyfried demonstrates impressive skills with surprise new hobby The star has taken up a surprising new hobby

Over lockdown many of us picked up new hobbies, whether it was baking banana bread or learning a new language, but Amanda Seyfried found a new way to spend her time.

The Mamma Mia! star began crocheting last year, making herself a quarantine blanket - and she's decided to do it again.

Showing off some of the individual squares from the impressive original, the actress wrote: "A year ago I started my quarantine blanket and I missed it so I'm starting another."

The previous day, she had also shared another impressive example of her work, as she posted a crocheted tomato.

Fans were wowed with how good Amanda was at crocheting, as one wrote: "That's beautiful," and another added: "Beautifully created."

One fan shared Amanda's enthusiasm for crocheting, as they said: "I'm crocheting again too! Daisy granny square rainbow pillow cover."

Another wrote: "I'm also making a quarantine blanket at the moment. But I knit it. I'm bad at crocheting."

Amanda wowed fans with her crocheting skills

A different fan doubted their own ability as they praised the star. "Looking good, I couldn't do anything like that and I wouldn't have the patience to, lol," they wrote.

Many other fans were just left speechless at Amanda's skills, as they left strings of heart and applause emojis.

In September, Amanda gave birth to her baby son, Thomas. He is the second child that the actress shares with husband Thomas Sadoski.

And the Jennifer's Body star recently shared an intimate, up close and personal snap of the newborn, as she cradled him in her arms.

She opted not to caption the sweet snapshot, but it spoke volumes on its own.

The star is a recent mum to son Thomas

Amanda is usually very protective over her brood, only allowing fans to have rare glimpses into her family life.

In one such look, the actress was trying to get her adorable children to follow in her performing footsteps.

The doting mother posted a picture of her Instagram Stories showing Thomas' tiny hands playing the piano inside the family's living room in LA, and captioned it: "Starting early."

But while the star delights fans with these heartwarming posts, it's unlikely that she'll be showing off her children's faces anytime soon – a practice many celebrities follow including Katie Holmes, Katy Perry and Tyra Banks.

