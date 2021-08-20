Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati share rare cast picture ahead of season 9

Filming on season nine on Chicago PD is underway but it was the sweet behind the scenes cast picture that had fans talking.

Marina Squerciati - who plays Kim Burgess in the hit NBC drama - took to Instagram to share a rare snap of the cast together.

She was joined by Jesse Lee Soffer, Tracy Spiridakos, LaRoyce Hawkins and Patrick John Flueger for a fun evening that included wine and a charcuterie board.

Marina captioned the post with the word "friends" and added the song You're My Best Friend by Queen.

Tracy joined the show at the end of season four, but the other four have been core cast members since season one.

At the end of season eight, fans saw Marina's character Officer Kim Burgess critically injured after a kidnapping, and her prognosis was not looking good.

The cast enjoyed wine and charcuterie

Kim had had a tough year, adopting her daughter Makayla and deciding to name her ex-boyfriend and work colleague Detective Adam Ruzek (played by Patrick) as Makayla's custodian if anything were to happen to Kim.

The aftermath of the attack has therefore left fans wondering if we will see more of Adam and Makayla together - and what this could mean for the future of Kim and Adam's relationship.

The cast are often quiet on social media, but Tracy and Jesse set Instagram on fire at the end of July when they shared a selfie taken in their squad car.

Kim was kidnapped and left for dead at the end of season eight

In the image, Tracy and Jesse were beaming inside a police vehicle and she captioned it: "Annnnnnd we’re back!"

The two play work partners and romantic partners, and fans saw their relationship blossom in season nine.

They delighted fans with the season 9 selfie

But it wasn't all plain sailing though, as Tracy's character - Detective Hailey Upton - found herself shooting one of the suspects in what could have been self-defence - except for the fact that her boss, Sergeant Hank Voight, purposefully released the suspect so that he would reach for the gun and force Upton to shoot him.

Her style of policing has been straddling the line between by-the-book and gut instinct, and her relationship with Detective Jay Halstead (played by Jesse) has suffered for this.

Chicago PD returns on 22 September at 10pm.

