One Chicago stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Nick Gehlfuss' real life emergency story will shock you

One Chicago star Jesse Lee Soffer has shared an incredible story of the time he and franchise co-star Nick Gehlfuss saved a fan in a real-life rescue.

The pair play brothers Jay Halstead and Will Halstead on NBC series' Chicago PD and Chicago Med respectively, and during a Comic Con panel on the weekend, Jesse shared the moment that the two used their knowledge to save a woman who had crashed her car.

"My favorite fan story is actually like a real-life rescue encounter. I was out to dinner with Nick Gehlfuss, who plays my brother on Chicago Med, and we were walking home from dinner and we heard screeching tires behind us, like a block away," Jesse shared.

WATCH: One Chicago: Meet the Halstead brothers

"And they had been digging for the plumbing of a building, there was like a 10-foot ditch in front of a building on a main street in Chicago. And a car had rolled into it on its side, and it was really scary. It was a bad accident.

"They had hit another car and rolled in, and Nick and I, we ran and he was like ‘What are we doing?’ And I was like, ‘We go, we have to go.’ And we sprang into action."

He continued: "We jumped into the ditch and we pulled this woman out. The car was on its side, we pulled her out of the driver’s side window, basically, and got her up.

Jesse and Nick play brothers on the franchise

And she sat there, and she was really rattled, and she looked at him, and she goes ‘You’re – but wait – you’re–’. And then I came over and I was like, 'Ma'am, don’t worry, fire and ambulance is on the way. Are you okay?’

"And she was like ‘Aaah!’ It was like a weird meta experience for her that the Halstead brothers were saving her life."

The series regularly crossover

Season eight of PD concluded in May, and fans finally saw Jesse's character Jay and work partner Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) kiss after months of will they won't they.

Episodes later, however, viewers saw Hailey unable to say "I love you" back to Jay, and she was left wondering if the romance was affecting her ability to properly perform her police work.

