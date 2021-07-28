Chicago PD co-stars spark fan frenzy with new photo ahead of season 9 What is going on?

Chicago PD's Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer set Instagram on fire with a new snapshot which fans couldn't get over.

The Canadian actress delighted her social media followers when she shared an update on the hit TV show along with a very happy photo.

In the image, Tracy and Jesse, were beaming inside a police vehicle and she captioned it: "Annnnnnd we’re back!" and fans went crazy for the update on filming of season 9.



"Ahhhh, finally season 9 selfie," wrote one, another added: "Really! We're waiting. Woohoooo," and a third said: "Ahhh breaking the internet again."

Many branded them the "best partners ever," and more were tripping over themselves to get details of the script for the next season.

Jesse recently stunned fans with a real life rescue situation involving another one of his co-stars, Nick Gehlfuss, who plays his brother in the One Chicago franchise.

They delighted fans with the season 9 selfie

Speaking at a Comic Con panel Jesse shared the moment that the two used their knowledge to save a woman who had crashed her car.

"My favorite fan story is actually like a real-life rescue encounter. I was out to dinner with Nick Gehlfuss, who plays my brother on Chicago Med, and we were walking home from dinner and we heard screeching tires behind us, like a block away," Jesse said.

"And they had been digging for the plumbing of a building, there was like a 10-foot ditch in front of a building on a main street in Chicago. And a car had rolled into it on its side, and it was really scary. It was a bad accident.

The Halstead brothers saved a woman in real life

"It had hit another car and rolled in, and Nick and I, we ran and he was like ‘What are we doing?’ And I was like, 'We go, we have to go.’ And we sprang into action."

He continued: "We jumped into the ditch and we pulled this woman out. The car was on its side, we pulled her out of the driver's side window, basically, and got her up.

"And she sat there, and she was really rattled, and she looked at him, and she goes 'You're – but wait – you're–'. And then I came over and I was like, 'Ma'am, don’t worry, fire and ambulance is on the way. Are you okay?'

"And she was like 'Aaah!' It was like a weird meta experience for her that the Halstead brothers were saving her life."

