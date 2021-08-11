Miranda Rae Mayo takes fans behind the scenes of Chicago Fire season 10 Love this!

Filming on Chicago Fire season 10 continues in the Windy City and Miranda Rae Mayo is thankfully here to take us behind the scenes on set.

The star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of videos of her co-stars hanging around on set, including Sex and the City star David Eigenberg to which she cheekily added the show's theme tune.

In one video, David - who stars as Lieutenant Christopher Hermann - stood waiting behind the bar at Molly's, the pub his character owns, and when he realized Miranda was filming he laughed and covered the screen with his hands.

WATCH: Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo's behind-the-scene video on season 10

In another, Hanako Greensmith and Kara Killmer, who play paramedic Violet Minaki and Sylvie Brett, danced into the firehouse extending their legs in ballet poses.

It was also clearly very hot in the city on Tuesday, as another video showed Daniel Kyri, known as firefighter Darren Ritter to fans, trying to keep cool while he waved a book in front of his face and wore his shirt unbuttoned.

Hanako and Kara showed off their dance moves

Season 10 of the hit NBC series began filming in July ahead of a premiere on 22 September 2021.

Miranda stars as Stella Kidd, and in the final episodes of season nine fans saw Stella pass the exam to move up the ranks.

But with no open lieutenant spots on Truck 81 or Engine 31, it remains unclear where fans will see Stella in the opening episodes of season 10.

Daniel was clearly too hot in the Chicaho heat

Miranda previously told HELLO about her own hopes for season ten and where her character, Stella, may end up when the show returns.

"I would like to see her get a position as a lieutenant at another house, and I would love to see her learn what it means to be a leader not in the place where she came up - that is really what I want to see for her," she said.

"How she confronts those challenges, of what works and doesn't work, confronting her past trauma and her childhood, her parents not being around, I would love to see that."

David jokingly covered the camera when he realized he was being filmed

Season nine ended with a major cliffhanger, as Squad Three attempted to save a victim whose boat was capsized, only to find the boat collapse on top of them.

As the episode faded to black, Kelly Severide and Joe Cruz, as well as colleagues Capp and Tony, were seen gasping for air as the water rose above them.

Back on shore, the rest of Firehouse 51 looked out at the lake in horror, unable to help.

One Chicago returns to screens on Wednesday 22 September at 8pm ET/PT.

