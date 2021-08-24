Endeavour's Shaun Evans makes candid admission about his time on the show Series eight is coming to ITV very soon

Shaun Evans is clearly a man of many talents. The actor, who is known and adored for his part in classic ITV murder mystery Endeavour, is not only famed for his part in the titular role, but has also turned his hand to roles behind the camera.

MORE: Shaun Evans steps away from Endeavour Morse role in new series Vigil - details

The TV star was a guest on BBC Radio Two on Wednesday afternoon chatting to Steve Wright, when he made a candid admission about his time on Endeavour and adding more strings to his bow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shaun Evans looks unrecognisable in first TV role

After being asked about his time directing a number of episodes for the upcoming new series, as well as serving as executive producer, Shaun quipped candidly: "Oh god, I know, I'm a control freak aren't I?"

But it seems it proved to be a positive experience overall. He added: "That is one of the great things about that job, being part of the team in pre-production and before you start filming, to be discussing the script and where you're going to take the story, when you've finished filming as well to help shape it, it's been a real blessing. I feel very proud."

The Endeavour actor also opened up about his character's journey throughout the entire show's run. "It's funny because we know where we're going to leave it and where it gets picked up, but it's how you get there that has been one of the revelations about it," he said.

MORE: Endeavour star Shaun Evans gives major update on future of show

MORE: Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love cast is here - and it is amazing

Shaun is returning as Endeavour later this year

"There are certain characteristics about him which we know from both the books and the original series that have to be there but it's about how you show those. It's been a known but also an unknown as well. If that makes any kind of sense."

Meanwhile, Shaun is also gearing up for the release of another major project, Vigil, which airs on Sunday 29 August on BBC One. The drama, which also stars Suranne Jones and Martin Compston, sees Shaun play Elliot Glover, the coxswain on HMS Vigil.

"At the beginning of the series someone aboard the ship - and I won't say who – needs disciplining," Shaun tells the BBC. "Which is a job for Glover, and then a couple of hours later that person is found dead. As a result, a detective is flown aboard the submarine to investigate. The subsequent investigation by her unearths a whole world of simmering tension and hidden agendas."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.