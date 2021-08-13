BBC One's gripping new drama Vigil finally has an airdate - and it's very soon! Shaun Evans, Suranne Jones, Martin Compston and Rose Leslie star in the new drama

As you would expect from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, BBC One's new crime drama Vigil looks like an utterly gripping watch from start to finish - and fans don't have long to wait to see it land on screens!

It's been confirmed that the submarine-based thriller is kicking off with a double-bill over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend. Viewers will be able to catch the first episode on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 29 August, followed by episode two at 9pm on Monday, 30 August.

The series which, boasts a star-studded cast, will then continue to air at the same slot each Sunday night until its conclusion.

Among the actors starring in the series are Gentleman Jack's Suranne Jones, Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie, Line of Duty's very own Martin Compston and Shaun Evans, best known for his role in ITV detective drama Endeavour.

Joining them in the supporting cast are Sex Education's Connor Swindells, Noughts + Crosses and Peep Show star Paterson Joseph and Outlander stars Gary Lewis and Lauren Lyle.

Endeavour star Shaun Evans is among the stars appearing in the gripping new drama

The show comes from BAFTA-nominated writer and creator Tom Edge and is being directed by Broadchurch director James Strong and Shetland's Isabelle Sieb.

As the official synopsis for the series reads: "The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services."

Will you be watching Vigil?

Suranne and will play DCI Amy Silva, the police officer tasked with leading the investigation on both land and sea, while Rose will play her second-in-command Kirsten Longacre.

Opening up about why viewers should watch the series, Suranne gushed: "Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about… Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened. We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she's questioning her relationships and life choices."

