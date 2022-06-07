Meet the cast of Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love The show, based on Dolly Alderton's memoir, is out now

Everything I Know About Love was the book everyone was talking about back in 2018, and now the bestselling book's TV adaptation has finally arrived. The series, based on Dolly Alderton's memoir, is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer and we can't wait to get stuck into the episodes.

MORE: The Outlaws: viewers are saying same thing about season two

The seven-part series will be directed by Harlots director China Moo-Young, and is set to star a group of actors that are already esteemed in their careers - but we can't help but think they will be even more popular now thanks to the show. Get to know them here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything I Know About Love on BBC - the official trailer

Emma Appleton as Maggie

Emma Appleton is starring as Maggie, who is the semi-fictionalised version of Dolly who wrote the original material. Maggie faces a whole host of ups and downs when it comes to romance, break-ups, family and more and we can't wait to see it played out on screen. Fans will recognise Emma from her roles in The Witcher on Netflix and Traitors on Channel 4.

MORE: Silent Witness leaves fans' hearts pounding after penultimate episode

MORE: Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shares major update on season three - and we’re excited!

Maggie is based on Dolly in Everything I Know About Love

Bel Powley as Birdy

Playing Maggie's best friend and flatmate, Birdy, is Bel Powley. Birdy and Maggie have been friends since school and go through pretty much everything together. But things start to change when the unexpected happens – Birdy gets a steady boyfriend. Bel Powley has previously starred in The Morning Show.

Bel in the BBC show

Marli Siu as Nell

Playing Nell is Marli Siu. Marli is relatively new to the acting game, but has had credits in previous shows such as Prime Video's Alex Ryder and the CBBC series Dixi.

Nell is played by Marli Siu

Aliyah Odoffin as Amara

Aliyah is another actress who is new to acting and Everything I Know About Love marks her first major TV role. She has, however, appeared in a couple of short films, one titled Better Get Better and the other, Hamlet, NW5. We can't wait to see her as Amara!

MORE: Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui reveals how he’s spending break from show

Aaliyah Odoffin as Amara

Other cast members in the BBC comedy-drama are Gangs of London actor Jordan Peters as Neil and Connor Finch as Street.

The synopsis for the show reads: "Set in a 2012 London house-share with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early noughties, the series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?"

Chatting about casting, Dolly said: "I am beyond thrilled with every actor we have on board for Everything I Know About Love. Aisha Bywaters has helped us find our dream cast and we are so excited to see them inhabit the world of the show and bring its stories and relationships to life."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.