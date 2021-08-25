Kat McNamara will return to The CW's Arrowverse for five-part The Flash special 'Holy smoaks!'

Kat McNamara has confirmed she will be returning to The CW's Arrowverse as Mia Smoak for a five-part special.

The Shadowhunters star appeared in Arrow for two seasons as Oliver's daughter Mia, and shared the news that Mia will appear in season eight of The Flash.

"Holy Smoaks! The Kat’s out of the bag! In a #Flash I’ll be back for #Armageddon," she captioned her post on Instagram.

The five-part special event is titled Armageddon and will see guest appearances from CW heroes and villains including Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi.

"About time," commented one fan as others sent their congratulations and bombarded her account with bow and arrow emojis.

Kat shared the news on social media

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever," added The Flash executive producer Eric Wallace in a statement.

"Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, Armageddon is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

Mia joined the Arrowverse in season seven of Arrow

The ideas was previously teased to fans by CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz who revealed earlier this year that the idea was for it to "not be quite a crossover but will have a crossover-type feel and the introduction of all these characters."

Kat has also previposuly guest starred as Mia in Batwoman, Supergirl and The Flash.

The Flash season eight will return on 16 November 2021.

