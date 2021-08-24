Yellowstone fans share major confusion over this detail in season four teaser clip Are you looking forward to the series returning?

Yellowstone fans have been on a high ever since learning that the much-loved Western melodrama will be back on screens in a matter of months.

Details of the show's return was released last week, alongside a brand new teaser trailer that features Kevin Costner's character John Dutton in the immediate aftermath of the shocking season three shooting.

The 30-second clip returns to the side of the road where he was shot. He can be seen slumped against his car - suggesting that he may survive after all - before the camera cuts to black and a voice can be heard saying: "We're at war, you and me."

WATCH: See the brand new teaser trailer for Yellowstone season four

However, while the trailer certainly drummed up excitement among fans for the new series, they simply can't agree with who they think is saying the ominous final line.

"It sounds like Will Patton's voice I thought," one fan stated on Reddit, referring to the actor who plays Garrett. Another agreed, writing: "Yeah, sounds like Jamie's biological father, Garrett Randall."

However, others were convinced they could hear another voice. "I think it was a Native American, maybe Mo or Monica's grandfather," they speculated, while someone else said: "Honestly it sounds like Moe. Surely that isn't who it is though because that makes little to no sense."

Are you looking forward to the new season?

A fifth fan suggested that Yellowstone bosses may have layered several voices together so as to not give anything away about the new season. "I think they mixed a lot of them saying it so you hear different people. Like you do in songs. It keeps people guessing. I hear Roarke and Jamie mixed."

Who do you think you hear in the clip? More about the mystery voice who has declared war on the Duttons may be revealed when a full-length season four trailer drops closer to the release date.

It seems that viewers have a lot to look forward to in the new season, which will premiere on the Paramount Network on Sunday 7 November 2021, with two back-to-back episodes. Not only will they see the aftermath of the shocking season three cliffhanger, but fans can expect to see a trio of new faces around the ranch.

Australian star Jacki Weaver, best known for her award-winning roles in Animal Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook, Coyote Ugly actress Piper Perabo and Nashville's Kathryn Kelly will all be joining the cast in recurring roles.

