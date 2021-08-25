Brooklyn 99 star to host America's answer to The Great British Bake Off New competition series Baking It is coming to screens very soon

Best-loved sitcom Brooklyn 99 may soon be coming to an end, but lead star Andy Samberg will soon be back on screens in an exciting new role!

It's been announced that the former Saturday Night Live funnyman is co-hosting a brand new holiday culinary competition series titled Baking It, which looks like it will be America's take on The Great British Bake Off.

He will be joined by Maya Rudolph, also an SNL alum, and together the two will help guide eight pairs of talented home bakers through six weeks of competition. We can't wait to see them do their best Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith impressions!

While there's not an official premiere date for the series yet, it seems that viewers can expect it to land on screens very soon. Per the official description, the bakers will join Andy and Maya at their "winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions", suggesting a December release.

The synopsis continues: "Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize."

Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph will co-host the new baking series

What's more, the bakers' treats will be judged by the toughest of critics – four real-life grandmothers with years of baking experience under their belts.

The show, which was first announced back in May, comes from the creators of the NBC crafting competition Making It and will be executive-produced by actress and comedian Amy Poehler.

As for when The Great British Bake Off will be back on screens, fans will be delighted to know that the show is due to return in just a matter of weeks. While an official premiere date for the new series is yet to be announced, viewers can expect a mid-September launch date for the new series.

And like last year, American viewers won't have to wait long to catch the new episodes. It's been confirmed by Variety that the new series will make its debut on Netflix for audiences around the world shortly after its UK broadcast. We can't wait!

