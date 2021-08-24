Grace and Frankie is back on Netflix with brand new episodes from season seven and fans are hooked already.

Viewers have been loving seeing the most recent antics between beloved characters such as Jane Fonda's Grace Hanson and Lily Tomlin's Frankie Bergstein.

Fellow star of the show, Martin Sheen, who plays Robert Hanson, is also a fan-favourite character and helps to give the show its star quality cast. But did you know that Martin's family have gone on to secure success in Hollywood, too? Find out about his very famous family here…

Martin Sheen's children

Many will know that Martin Sheen's son is actor and Two and a Half Men star, Charlie Sheen, born Carlos Estévez, with the pair often portraying father and son roles in various projects including Wall Street and Hot Shots! Part Deux. But Martin, who was born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez, has three other children who are actors, too.

Emilio Estévez, Martin's first-born son, is perhaps best-known for his breakout role in 80s cult film, The Breakfast Club and The Mighty Ducks franchise. He's also appeared in Western films such as Young Guns and Young Guns II. Ramón, Martin's second son, is an actor and director whose credits include Cadence (alongside his brother, Charlie) and That Was Then… This is Now.

Emilio, Charlie and Ramón have a younger sister, Renée, who film and TV fans might recognise from her acting work in Heathers and MacGyver. She even appeared alongside her father as Oval Office assistant, Nancy, in The West Wing – in which Martin portrayed president Josiah 'Jed' Bartlet.

Martin with his children, Emilio, Ramon, Charlie and Renee in 2010

Martin Sheen's wife

Martin Sheen's wife and the mother of his four children is Janet Templeton. The couple married in 1961 and have been together ever since. Janet has also acted, having appeared in the 1983 miniseries Kennedy. But in recent years, she's had a successful career as a TV producer.

Martin Sheen's other relatives

Martin Sheen's brother, Joe Estevez, also had a career in film and TV. His acting credits include projects such as Apocalypse Now, Werewolf, Turning Point and Wrecked.

