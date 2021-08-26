Gavin and Stacey stars Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon to play married couple in new comedy Our minds are officially blown

Gavin and Stacey stars Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon have announced their new comedy - and it sounds like it’s going to be brilliant! The pair, who play Nessa and Uncle Bryn in the hit sitcom, is set to play a married couple who met in their 50s.

The official synopsis reads: "Meet Gaynor and Ray Davies from Cardiff - two fifty-something newlyweds, both married for a second time. Gaynor’s first marriage ended when she discovered her husband was unfaithful (multiple times); Ray’s first marriage ended because he was ‘impossible to live with’ (or so his ex-wife never tires of telling him). But now they’re both trying again.”

The one-off special will follow the pair on their honeymoon in the Scottish Highlands after they find out more about each other following a whirlwind romance. Chatting about the show, co-writers David Peet and Ruth Jones released a statement to the BBC that read: “We’re delighted to watch Gaynor & Ray come to life on screen. Through them we get to see the male and female take on life and relationships as well as the nonsense in the day-to-day.”

Gregor Sharp, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, added: “Ruth and David’s portrait of the ups and downs of a new relationship is full of warmth, wit and wisdom and is brilliantly performed by the laugh out loud combination of Ruth and Rob, a match made in comedy heaven. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Ruth and Rob will play newlyweds in the comedy

We think this will be the perfect thing to tune into while we wait for news on the next Gavin and Stacey special, as co-creators Ruth Jones and James Corden have previously said that while they plan to return to it eventually, they have not started writing it yet.

Chatting on This Morning, James said: "I hope so much that we get to do one as I think it would be strange to leave it where we left it… Really, it's just about finding the time to do it, and finding out if it's good enough. Nobody wants an episode that doesn't deliver. We've got to let the tanks fill up again."

