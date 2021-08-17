This Morning star Alison Hammond 'beside herself' as she celebrates happy news Congrats to the popular presenter!

Alison Hammond is on cloud nine! The This Morning star couldn't hide her elation as she took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate some major news with her fans.

Mum-of-one Alison was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages after sharing her big announcement, with fans and famous friends all reaching out to the TV star.

MORE: Why Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are not presenting This Morning

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond's garden is an actual sanctuary

Alison revealed: "I'm absolutely beside myself that I'm even up for a nomination for best TV Presenter! @officialntas. Thanks to everyone who voted for me, it honestly means the world.

READ: Alison Hammond reveals adoption plans and how son Aidan encouraged her to do This Morning

MORE: Alison Hammond will never leave Birmingham – her home is a zen retreat

"I am so humbled that it was voted by the public, you have always championed everything I do. Win or lose this is a massive win in my eyes and thanks to everyone who has been a part of this journey. You know who you are."

Alison shared her happy news with fans on Instagram

She then joked: "Now get voting I need to beat @antanddec and bring this baby home! Don't forget to vote for @thismorning too. One love."

READ: Ruth Langsford celebrates milestone moment - famous friends react

MORE: This Morning star marries in stunning ceremony at Downton Abbey's Highclere Castle

Leading the supportive comments was Strictly star Motsi Mabuse, who simply wrote: "Queen" along with three red love hearts. Stacey Dooley posted a crown and Rochelle Humes echoed: "Smashed it queen."

The star presents This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary

Fans were no less encouraging. "Well, you've got my vote Alison," one told the 46-year-old, while a second wrote: "Congratulations on your nomination! Such a huge achievement x." A third said: "I'm so happy for you!" and a fourth added: "You so deserve it, beautiful lady x."

READ: Holly Willoughby breaks silence after missing Ant McPartlin's wedding

MORE: Ant McPartlin's £6million love nest with girlfriend Anne-Marie is incredible

Alison faces some stiff competition in the TV Presenter category. She is up against Ant and Dec, who have won an astonishing 19 times before, This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby, Bradley Walsh and former GMB star Piers Morgan.

She faces competition from co-star and good friend Holly

Alison has been fronting This Morning on Fridays alongside Dermot O'Leary since the start of the year. They were brought in after ITV announced a shake-up of the show's presenters, with the pair replacing Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.