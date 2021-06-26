Gavin and Stacey stars' plans for new Christmas special revealed Christmas can't come soon enough!

Gavin and Stacey stars Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon will be returning to screens later this year with a brand new Christmas special - and we are beside ourselves with excitement!

The hilarious duo will reunite for a brand new one-off comedy, titled Ray and Gaynor, which is set to hit screens this December as part of the BBC's festive line-up.

The half-hour sitcom will see Ruth and Rob, whose real-life friendship goes back to their school days, play a pair of old friends reuniting for the holidays, rather than their iconic Gavin and Stacey roles of Nessa and Bryn.

The show is being made by Tidy Productions - the company Ruth runs with her producer husband David Peet - and directed by Sandy Johnson, who worked with Ruth on Sky series Stella and Rob on BBC2 astronomy sitcom Supernova. Filming for the show is currently underway in the Scottish Highlands, according to The Mirror.

The news will surely delight Gavin and Stacey fans, although some may be disappointed to know that we face another year without an update on what our favourite Barry residents are up to.

As for when - or if - fans can expect to see Gavin and Stacey return, co-creator James Corden recently teased that he would "love" to bring back the BBC sitcom.

The Gavin and Stacey stars will reunite for new Christmas comedy

The actor who has found fame in America as the host of talk show The Late Late Show, told to This Morning's Alison Hammond last month: "I hope so much that we get to do one as I think it would be strange to leave it where we left it."

He was, of course, referring to the 2019 episode's jaw-dropping cliffhanger, which saw Nessa propose to Smithy right before the credits rolled.

On whether Smithy would have said yes, he admitted: "I honestly don't know the answer, I have no idea. I'm as excited to find out as you are. I don't know!"

He continued: "Really, it's just about finding the time to do it, and finding out if it's good enough. Nobody wants an episode that doesn't deliver. We've got to let the tanks fill up again."

