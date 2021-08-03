Gavin and Stacey star announces very exciting Christmas news Congratulations are in order to the actress who plays Stacey in the hit sitcom

Some very exciting news for Gavin and Stacey fans! Joanna Page, who plays Stacey in the hit sitcom, has announced the happy news that she is expecting her fourth child, who will be due around Christmas!

Sharing the exciting news on Twitter, she wrote: “Well this is a surprise! Baby number 4 on the way! It's going to be a busy Christmas!” She added a snap of herself looking gorgeous in a flowing white dress, showing off her baby bump.

Joanne shares three children with her husband John Thornton; two sons and a daughter aged from eight to four.

Congratulations are in order!

Her followers were quick to congratulate her, with one writing: “Congratulations lovely, ‘you’re so lovely; (we did a few Superdrug radio ads together years ago and that was the tune we used by Scouting for Girls) Wishing you a happy and healthy pregnancy whether a girl or a boy!” Sally Lindsay also commented, saying: “Woo hoo!! Wow Jo! Many congratulations.”

A third person wrote: “Massive massive congratulations to you both. What a wonderful addition to your beautiful family the little one will make.” Aw!

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for an update on a follow-up to the 2019 Gavin and Stacey Christmas special - but they might have a while before it comes out! Previously chatting about the show on This Morning, James Corden said: “I hope so much that we get to do one as I think it would be strange to leave it where we left it.”

Fingers crossed we hear about another Christmas special soon

Speaking about the Christmas special cliffhanger, he also opened up about whether Smithy would have said yes to Nessa’s proposal. He said: “I honestly don't know the answer, I have no idea. I'm as excited to find out as you are. I don't know! Really, it's just about finding the time to do it, and finding out if it's good enough. Nobody wants an episode that doesn't deliver. We've got to let the tanks fill up again."

