The Outlander cast clearly have a close bond, so when new star of the show Mark Lewis Jones recently celebrated his birthday, Sam Heughan sent some well wishes to the new recruit on social media, sparking a big fan reaction.

Sam, who plays Jamie Fraser in the Starz series, re-tweeted a post from the official account for Outlander wishing Welsh actor Mark a happy birthday. The actor shared his own message and couldn't resist making a comment about the pair's time on the show: "Ah happy birthday buddy!!! Thankfully Mark is nothing like Mr Christie..."

Following Sam's tweet, plenty of Sam's followers took to the replies underneath to share their excitement about seeing Mark take on the role of Tom Christie in the upcoming sixth series. Die-hard fans, who will be familiar with Tom from the Outlander books, referenced Tom's character, admitting they couldn't wait to see him portrayed on screen.

One person said: "I loved Tom Christie, a complex character, puritanical, uptight 'Christian' who harbours physical desires for Claire (and her unruly hair). He was written up beautifully in The Book. I so look forward to seeing him materialized on screen."

Ah happy birthday buddy!!! Thankfully Mark is nothing like Mr Christie…. 😳😂😘 https://t.co/Em0vkuGJhj — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) September 1, 2021

Sam shared this message to his new co-star on Twitter

Another wrote: "Happy Birthday Mark. Looking forward to seeing what kind of havoc your character will bring to the ridge," while a third commented: "Oh, man. The Christies are making me worry. Think I'll need to keep one eye closed while watching next season."

Fans have been counting down the days for the historical series' to return and ending the so-called 'Droughtlander', but they might be disappointed the learn season six will only consist of eight episodes rather than the traditional 12 or 13.

Chatting to Alex Zane on the Just for Fact podcast, Sam opened up about the shortened season: "It's the shortest season we've done, it's only eight episodes but it's potentially one of the hardest because we were shooting during a pandemic and there were a lot of factors involved that made it pretty difficult to shoot."

