Sam Heughan has shared a throwback photo featuring his friend and Outlander co-star, Graham McTavish – and it has fans in agreement about the same thing.

The actor, known for playing Jamie Fraser in Outlander, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snapshot of him and Graham during filming for their other popular show, Men in Kilts, alongside the caption: "One year ago we were filming a Beltane fire festival in Bonny Scotland! How time flies! @meninkiltsstarz."

Fans were quick to all comment on the photo, noting the episode in question was their favourite from the series. One person said: "One of my favorite episodes! You guys really embraced the bacchanalia!" Another commented: "That was a classic Men In Kilts episode!"

A third added simply: "Loved this episode," as a fourth wrote: "Literally just watched the Beltane episode earlier today." A fifth agreed: "One of my favorite episodes!!"

Sam and Graham met almost a decade ago on the set of season one of Outlander and since then their friendship has gone from strength to strength and they have joined forces for a number of projects.

They began working on Men in Kilts back in 2020 and it has been a big hit with viewers. The show sees the pair journey across many different areas of their homeland, learning all about its "rich, complex heritage, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination".

The pair are also set to release a new book, The Clanlands Almanac, in November, detailing their time roaming around Scotland.

Posting the exciting news on his Instagram, Sam announced: "For the past few months we have been working away on… wait for it: THE CLANLANDS ALMANAC - it will be hitting bookshelves this November! The Almanac is an odyssey through the many byways of a Scottish year, an invitation to join us over 12 glorious, whisky-fuelled months."

