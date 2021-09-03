Outlander's Sam Heughan teases fans with major news after sharing recent stateside trip The actor has left us on tenterhooks!

Sam Heughan has been enjoying his time Stateside recently and shared an epic photo from a recent motorbike ride round the hills of Los Angeles, but the Outlander actor undoubtedly had his fans in frenzy when he teased some 'news' was coming.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sam, best-known for playing Jamie Fraser in the Starz show, wrote a message reading: "…Wanna hear some news?" before another post read: "Really??"

Although the actor is yet to reveal the exciting announcement, Sam often keeps his fans up-to-date on his career movements from Outlander news to other film work.

WATCH: Outlander's Caitriona Balfe pokes fun at Sam Heughan for this reason

He also shares updates on his Men in Kilts project with friend and fellow Outlander actor Graham McTavish – which has seen them film a TV series and write a book – so it's likely he'll give fans some news soon.

Meanwhile, Sam has been lapping up the beautiful scenery that the west coast of America has to offer – and he's been doing it in style. On Thursday, the 41-year-old could be seen on a Harley Davidson motorbike atop the Californian hills in his recent photo.

He wrote in the caption: "Been cruising in the California sunshine! Thank you @harleydavidson for the loan of these sweet wheels. Nothing beats driving on these awesome bikes, to some good music and an epic landscape!"

Sam has been enjoying cruising round LA

His fans were naturally thrilled with the photo. One person said: "Love the picture, looking amazing there Sam, looks like you are having the time of your life over there in the states. Keep smiling, stay strong, keep safe."

A second wrote: "He is such a bad ass! I think I passed him on the freeway driving home from San Francisco!" as a third commented: "Great pic! Wonderful background! Enjoy and lots of love."

The snap also caught the attention of some well-known faces. Mary Fitzgerald, star of Selling Sunset and a real estate agent to the stars based in Hollywood, wrote a comment: "Swing by my office while in LA, I think I know of a few epic homes you'd love."

