Outlander star Sam Heughan left his fans seemingly confused on Wednesday when he took to social media to promote his new film landing on Netflix.

It seems some of his avid followers were perplexed by the movie's title, SAS: Rise of the Black Swan, and took to the comments section to question why it had changed from Red Notice.

The Jamie Fraser actor wrote in the caption: "SAS: Rise of the Black Swan is the 2nd most watched film on @netflix AROUND THE WORLD! Let's make it number 1!!!"

Spotting the change, one person asked: "When did they change the name? I thought it was SAS Red Notice?", while others replied in agreement, with one commenting: "I thought the same."

However, it seems the confusion was soon cleared up thanks to another fan who clarified: "Netflix is coming out with an original movie with Red Notice in the title, so when Netflix picked up Sam's film they changed the name to SAS: Rise of the Black Swan."

Another said: "Thank you that was very confusing, however I thought we were going to get to see two!", as a third agreed: "Thanks for clearing that up I thought the red notice was a sequel."

Sam's new film is now on Netflix

Meanwhile, the TV star is gearing up for the return of Outlander season six but recently opened up about the challenge of filming during the coronavirus pandemic, admitting that the season, which has been shortened to eight episodes, was one of the "hardest" ever.

Chatting to Alex Zane on the Just for Fact podcast, he said: "It's the shortest season we've done, it's only eight episodes but it's potentially one of the hardest because we were shooting during a pandemic and there were a lot of factors involved that made it pretty difficult to shoot."

The shorter season was confirmed by showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, earlier this year. He said in a statement: "Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash [Don't worry], we will then film an extended Season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy."

