Kris Marshall opens up about scary illnesses on Death in Paradise set

Kris Marshall has opened up about the illnesses that cast and crew would get while on the set of Death in Paradise, and we're suddenly not surprised about the cast turnover!

The actor, who played DI Humphrey Goodman on the show between 2014 and 2017 before being replaced by Ardal O'Hanlon, opened up about his time on the popular crime show on This Morning back in 2019. While we wait for an update on the much-anticipated season 11, find out more about the dangerous side of filming the hit show...

Kris explained: "We had a different one every year. The first one was dengue fever, the second was chikungunya, the third was Zika and the fourth was I don't know... plagues, locusts. It mainly hit the crew actually. Weirdly, the actors weren't that badly affected... maybe because they were sleeping on the beach and we were in Sedan chairs."

However, the illnesses didn't stop him from having fond memories of his time on the show, as he added: "It was amazing. I had four brilliant years, my kids were very young."

Kris previously opened up about why he decided to quit the show, telling Radio Times: "Every year except last year we took Thomas out with us. The only reason they didn't come out last year was because my daughter was born and she was only three months old when filming started.

"Thomas has basically spent half his life in the Caribbean. Every year he went to the same nursery in Guadeloupe. But now it's time for him to put on scholastic shackles and toe the line."

Tobi Bakare, who left the show in 2021, also previously opened up about how he would feel about Kris potentially returning to the series, telling HELLO!: "The show evolves and because it evolves it just has to do what it has to do. Of course I'd love to work with him again, would I like to see him in Death in Paradise? I don’t know."

