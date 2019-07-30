Kris Marshall reveals what he REALLY thinks of Death in Paradise replacement Ardal O'Hanlon Ardal O'Hanlon plays Jack Mooney in the hit detective show

Kris Marshall has opened up about his replacement on Death in Paradise, Ardal O'Hanlon, and the one thing that "displeased" him about the new detective on the island of St. Marie! Chatting at the screening of his upcoming drama, Sanditon, Kris explained: "One thing I was most displeased about and continue to be displeased about over Mr O’Hanlon’s tenure is his lack of a jacket."

Ardal plays the new detective, Jack Mooney

He continued: "There’s no jacket. Anyone can do it in short sleeves in 40 degree heat, it’s unfair." His co-star, Anne Reid, joked that Kris himself only wore a relaxed linen jacket during filming, to which he replied: "It was not relaxed! All I can say is what’s going to happen next to Mr O’Hanlon? Is he going to be doing it in budgie smugglers?"

Season nine is currently being filmed

All joking aside, the My Family actor was also very complimentary about the show, saying: "I have seen it and it remains greater than any one actor. It is on all the time. I think it’s sort of one of those shows that’s greater than the sum of its parts. It’s not because of the sunshine, but it certainly helps. It’s not because of the fun storylines, but that certainly helps. It’s not because of any actor but that certainly helps."

Ardal will be filming at least two more series of the show, and his co-star Shykmo Amos previously opened up about potentially taking over from him one day, telling HELLO!: "I love Ardal, he's my detective, we have camaraderie [but] anything that is just different, anything that makes the show evolve and change, I mean why not? It would be amazing if that is what they decide, it would be great!"

