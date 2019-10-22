Death in Paradise's new detective Ralf Little has already been in the show – did you spot him? Ralf is returning to St Marie for the new series of Death in Paradise

Death in Paradise recently revealed that Ardal O'Hanlon is being replaced after four seasons by Ralf Little, but did you know that the new detective inspector has already made an appearance on the show? The new star of the series previously appeared as a character named Will Teague way back in season two in 2013, when Ben Miller starred as the main DI, Richard Poole.

Ralf is the new detective on the island

In the episode, A Dash of Sunshine, Will's wife was killed, making him a prime suspect. However, Richard eventually discovers that his wife was been murdered by his former colleague, Doug, so that his friend could receive a pay-out following her death. We're hoping that the show might give a little wink to Ralf's previous role in the show, but we will have to wait and see! The star will be joining the show officially in season nine, which will air in early 2020.

Ralf is replacing Ardal O'Hanlon

Speaking about the role, he said: "It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI! How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can't wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series."

Red Planet Pictures Executive Producer, Tim Key, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ralf to the team – he's not only a great actor but also extremely funny and from the moment he stepped on set we knew the show was in safe hands. Neville is a true fish out of water and the island of Saint Marie is going to test him to the core. We’re hugely excited about the future and can’t wait for the audience to meet D.I Parker."