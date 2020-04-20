Kris Marshall is back on our screens in Death in Paradise due to coronavirus lockdown Are you looking forward to seeing the Death in Paradise actor back in action as Humphrey Goodman?

Kris Marshall is back on our screens as Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise! Thanks to the lockdown and the lack of new shows being filmed, BBC One has opted to air a number of beloved series including Outnumbered and Gavin and Stacey, and Kris' era of Death in Paradise will be airing on BBC One on Monday night.

Kris left the show in 2017

The episode will be from season five episode eight, and sees Humphrey look into the mysterious death of a student backpacker whose death points to suicide - but of course not all as it it seems. The episode also sees JP prepare to tie the knot as Florence encourages Humphrey to go after a former flame. Ah, memories!

Show bosses recently confirmed that filming in Guadeloupe had been postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, with executive producer Tim Key explaining: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, Red Planet Pictures the producers of Death in Paradise have postponed filming in consultation with and supported by the BBC. We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

Death in Paradise says goodbye to Jack Mooney

The show's current star Ralf Little, who plays Neville Parker, revealed that he had to quit filming another show in South Africa due to COVID-19, explaining on Instagram: "We’re in South Africa, it’s pretty amazing. We’re supposed to be filming day one of World’s Most Dangerous Roads, where we drive around these incredible mountains passes in a car. Yesterday, we arrived and we saw giraffes, wildebeests and all sorts of crazy stuff. But, at the moment we’re on stand down, we don’t know whether we need to get coronavirus tests."

