Will Kirk shares first look at new show – but fans are concerned

Will Kirk is one of The Repair Shop's most popular presenters, so it's no wonder that viewers have been loving seeing him on TV more recently for shows such as Celebrity Masterchef and Morning Live.

But it is seems that while the restoration expert's fans are delighted with his growing TV career, some followers were left concerned after he shared a sneak peek at his new series.

Posting a photo on Instagram, Will could be seen alongside star of Antiques Road Trip, Christina Trevanion sharing the news of his upcoming show.

The presenter wrote in the caption: "Happy Friday! I'm delighted to share with you details of a new series I'm working on with the wonderful Christina Trevanion @christinatrevanion. Travelling the country finding treasures hidden in homes and unloved items being given a new lease of life. Coming to your screen next year."

Will's loyal followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, however some took the opportunity to make sure his new gig did not mean he was leaving The Repair Shop. One person wrote: "Great idea – but please don't leave Repair Shop!"

Will and Christina are teaming up for a new show

Another echoed this, pleading: "Fabulous but please don't leave The Repair Shop", as a third concerned fan asked: "Hope you're still going to be working in the repair shop x." However, Will has not revealed that his new show means he's waving goodbye to the BBC show – phew!

The new show will see Will and Christina take to the road to unearth hidden gems and discarded family heirlooms that they can then restore and sell at auction.

As the official synopsis from the BBC reads: "Sifting through one family home at a time, Will and Christina first need to identify the items that will sell best at a bespoke auction. Christina will call on her auctioneer contacts and expertise, whilst Will uses his incredible craft and restoration skills to bring new life to neglected treasures – ready for a thrilling on-site auction."

