The Repair Shop delights fans with major show news The beloved BBC show has been on screens since 2017

Fans of The Repair Shop are in for a treat because bosses have shared a major update on the series.

It's been revealed that the heartwarming BBC show, which has been on screens since 2017, will be returning for another Christmas special this year.

The exciting news was announced on the programme's official Instagram page with a festive snap of the team, including host Jay Blades and restoration experts Will Kirk, Dominic Chinea and Steve and Suzie Fletcher.

WATCH: The Repair Shop leaves guest in tears after Will Kirk's impressive repair

The caption read: "#TheRepairShop team want to make your Christmas very special this year! We are accepting applications now from people who have objects with festive significance. If you have an item in need of a Christmas miracle, please get in touch," followed by a link to contact the show.

Fans were quick to respond to news and hundreds commented below to express their excitement. One wrote: "Can't wait to see this one!" and another said: "Gosh it only feels like yesterday you were preparing last year's Xmas show."

Many more tagged their family and friends, suggesting they get in touch to get Christmas ornaments and other festive items fixed by the show's talented team of experts.

Another The Repair Shop Christmas special is coming!

However, as well as the festive special - which usually airs on Boxing Day - viewers can also look forward to settling down on the sofa this Autumn for new instalments of the regular show. Back in July, woodwork restorer Will revealed that he and the rest of the team were filming new episodes at the workshop.

The team are back filming new episodes

The presenter, who also appears on Morning Live, shared a series of images on his Instagram and wrote: "Sun shining and back filming a new series... What more could we want?"

Will's co-star Jay previously opened up to HELLO! about the pros and cons of filming the tearjerker show while adhering to social distancing restrictions. "The beauty is that we've got the brilliant team behind the cameras," he said.

"[They] worked out logistically how it would look like that we're still together, but we're not together and adhering to social distancing. They've done a brilliant job, when you do see the new series, you'll recognise that there's not as much touching, but it'll still feel exactly the same.

However, he added: "The only thing I would say is you can't meet people personally during these times, you have to do it either by Zoom or a phone call and it's distanced, but once you start speaking to people, they're going to open up."

