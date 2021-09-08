The Repair Shop's Will Kirk has incredible career news following wedding joy The much-loved TV star has a new series in the works

Will Kirk, a fan favourite among viewers of BBC One's The Repair Shop, is set to front a brand new TV show.

The restoration expert will join forces with Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt star Christina Trevanion for a new daytime programme titled The Travelling Auctioneers.

On the show, the duo will take to the road to unearth hidden gems and discarded family heirlooms that they can then restore and sell at auction.

As the official synopsis from the BBC reads: "Sifting through one family home at a time, Will and Christina first need to identify the items that will sell best at a bespoke auction. Christina will call on her auctioneer contacts and expertise, whilst Will uses his incredible craft and restoration skills to bring new life to neglected treasures – ready for a thrilling on-site auction.

Throughout the series, which will air on BBC One, the talented pair will also share their tricks of the trade with viewers who may have unwanted belongings that, with just a little TLC, could fetch huge prices too.

We can't wait to see Will in the new show!

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for Will, who also works as a co-host on BBC One's Morning Live. The 36-year-old not only appeared on the most recent series of Celebrity Masterchef, but last month he became a married man!

Will married his long-time girlfriend Polly on Friday 6 August 2021, after being forced to postpone their wedding last year amid the pandemic. He confirmed the exciting news to his fans by sharing some gorgeous photos from the beautiful ceremony on Instagram. Captioning the loved-up snaps, Will wrote: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

Many of Will's The Repair Shop co-stars who attended the bash included Jay Blades, Suzie Fletcher and Kirsten Ramsay. Following the wedding, Will and Polly headed off on a gorgeous honeymoon on the Greek island, Mykonos.

