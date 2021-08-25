Where is The Repair Shop filmed and can you visit? Find out all about the workshop here...

Every week, viewers love settling down on the sofa to watch new episodes of the comforting and at times, moving BBC programme The Repair Shop.

The series, which is described as an "antidote to throwaway culture", sees a group of experts help members of the public by restoring their heirlooms and treasured antiques to prove that anything can be restored to its former glory.

But where is The Repair Shop and can you visit it? Find out more about the filming location here…

WATCH: The Repair Shop leaves guest in tears after Will Kirk's impressive repair

The BBC show is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, which is a charming village in the Lavant Valley, which itself is in Chichester, West Sussex. The workshop viewers see on screen is actually a building called the Court Barn.

According to the official museum website, the barn dates from the late 17th or early 18th century and was originally built in Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire. However, in 1977 it was dismantled and transported to Singleton, where it was then reconstructed two years later.

The open-air museum is spread over 40 acres and consisting of over 50 historic buildings dating from 950 AD to the 19th century, while it also includes gardens, farm animals, walks, and a millpond.

The show is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum

While the museum is open to tourists all year round, the barn itself is not, meaning that sadly you won't catch Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher or any of the other experts midway through a restoration if you visit.

Speaking about the location, Rob Butterfield, who heads up factual programming at The Repair Shop's production company Ricochet, told the Radio Times: "Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum, where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn't offer a repair service outside the show."

However, if viewers have an heirloom, antique or something special that they would like repaired, they can apply to appear on the show by contacting the BBC. And fortunately for people, the show does not charge for the service.

As Rob explained: "We don't charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to a charity we're very happy with that, but it's by no means necessary." Incredible!

