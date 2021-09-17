All Creatures Great and Small fans spot costume blunder in first episode of new series The second series began on Thursday evening

All Creatures Great and Small returned for its second series on Thursday evening and while viewers were thrilled with the first episode, many spotted a blunder with one of the star's costumes.

Helen, played by Rachel Shenton, could be seeing during the episode wearing a khaki coloured coat, however fans watching at home couldn't help but think it was out of the place for the show's 1930s time period.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Helen rocking the 'Leia on Endor' look there… #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall", as another said: "I'm sure Helen's coat isn't from the 1930s."

A third echoed this thought, writing: "That jacket that Helen is wearing doesn’t seem fitting for the time period #allcreaturesgreatandsmall."

Many more couldn't resist poking fun at the wardrobe gaffe. "With that coat, Helen looks like she is off on a skiing holiday in Norway #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall," tweeted a fourth while a fifth fan quipped: "#allcreaturesgreatandsmall never knew hoodies were invented in the 1930's lol."

Despite the coat, audiences were overall delighted that the Channel 5 drama was back for more episodes. "Great to have @AllCreaturesTV back on our screens! Fantastic first episode of this new series! #ACGAS #allcreaturesgreatandsmall," wrote another fan, with many more agreeing.

One fans compared Helen to Princess Leia

Based on the immensely popular novels by Alf Wight (aka James Herriot), the series follows a 1930s veterinary practice in a sleepy Yorkshire village and stars Nicholas Ralph, Patricia Hodge and Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis.

Speaking ahead of season two, executive Producer Melissa Gallant and series writer Ben Vanstone revealed that they are hoping the series continues for many more seasons.

What did you think of the first episode?

"We're very keen," Melissa told HELLO!. "I've been in television 20 years and this really has been the best job in the world. It's such a family behind the scenes and just the material is so joyful."

Ben added: "We're very keen! There's plenty more to come. We will see what all the stakeholders say."

