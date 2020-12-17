All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special: everything you need to know The Christmas special of the Channel 5 show is right around the corner

All Creatures Great and Small will be returning for a Christmas special, and we cannot wait to return to Darrowby for the festive season! Find out everything you need to know about the beloved show's Xmas episode here...

When is the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special on?

The one-hour episode will air on Channel 5 on Tuesday 22 December at 9pm - so fans don't have much longer to wait! The episode was filmed in Yorkshire earlier this year.

WATCH: Take a look back at the All Creatures Great and Small finale

What will the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special be about?

Channel 5's official synopsis reads: "It's Christmas Eve and the day before Helen and Hugh’s much-anticipated wedding. James is trying to bury his pain over Helen and has invited his new girlfriend Connie to the annual Skeldale Christmas party.

"Preparations are well underway, Tristan has decked the halls with mistletoe and Mrs Hall has laid on a feast and is looking forward to her son Edward returning for Christmas. Siegfried is delighted when Dorothy turns up and wonders if now is the time to throw caution to the wind.

"As the house fills with locals James receives a call from Bert Chapman who wants help with his dog who is struggling to give birth. James has to leave the party and is surprised when Helen asks if she can go with him to get away from all the wedding gossip. James wonders if he will be able to suppress his true feelings for her."

Are you looking forward to the episode?

Who will star in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special?

Nicholas Ralph will return to the role of iconic vet James Herriot, while Samuel West will reprise his role as Siegfried Farnon, the wonderfully capricious veterinary surgeon. We will also see the return of Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley), Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson.

Our favourite characters are back for the festive special

Speaking about the new episode, executive producer Colin Callender says: “I’m thrilled Channel 5 have given us the opportunity to head back to Darrowby for an All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special.

After a tumultuous 2020, I can’t think of a better way to ring in the new year than a trip to the Yorkshire Dales."

