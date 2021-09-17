Fans concerned as Dan Walker suffers head injury ahead of Strictly launch The BBC Breakfast presenter is due to take to the dancefloor on Saturday

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left worried after Dan Walker revealed that he has suffered a head injury ahead of launch show on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the BBC Breakfast presenter revealed that he had "done something completely stupid" which has left him with quite a nasty looking bump on his forehead.

Alongside a selfie which showed his head looking red and bruised, he wrote: "I left my wallet in the taxi as I checked into a hotel. I ran back out to chase the driver and ran straight into a giant glass door which I thought was open."

"Full deck on the floor, gasps in the restaurant… lump on the head. Thankfully… I still remember the routine," he added alongside a laughing face emoji before revealing that he did manage to get his wallet back.

His 209k followers were quick to send their support and express their concern for Dan's future on the show. "Ouch bet that hurt," one wrote. Another said: "Oh my gosh! Sounds like a Mr Bean sketch. Hope you're okay and that someone gets some ice on that lump!" and a third asked: "Hope you're still okay to dance?"

Dan suffered a nasty head injury on Thursday

Close friend Steph McGovern even chimed in, commenting: "Nightmare!! Hope you're okay. I'm sure @lisaarmstrongmakeup could use her fab makeup skills to turn it into a Strictly feature lump?!"

Meanwhile, Dan recently revealed his three children played a heartwarming role in his decision to join the BBC ballroom show.

Will you be watching Strictly on Saturday?

Chatting to HELLO! and other press at the annual Strictly Q&A's this month, the presenter admitted he signed up after being asked by his children. "[My kids are] 14, 12 and 10, and they sat me down at Christmas and said 'Dad, if you ever get asked again, we'd really love you to do it.'" he said, adding that his two daughters are 'very much into dancing and Strictly".

The 44-year-old also revealed the pandemic was one of the reasons for joining this year's cast, admitting his time reporting on "grim stories" inspired him to do something different.

"I cover a lot of news and the last 18 months has been grim story after grim story after grim story," he explained. "And I thought it's a nice opportunity to do something fun that's very different and doesn't involve reading headlines about awful stuff and just to have a bit of a giggle and learn a new skill."

