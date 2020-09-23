All Creatures Great and Small viewers shocked as they recognise huge star on show Is that you, Neville Longbottom?

All Creatures Great and Small viewers were surprised when they realised who is behind the character of Hugh Hulton! In the show, Hugh is a wealthy landowner played by Matthew Lewis - who is none other than Harry Potter's very own Neville Longbottom!

One viewer wrote: "WAIT. Is that Neville Longbottom in #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall?" He added: "He's all grown up and stuff. I knew I recognised him, and was thinking it was Oliver Chris til I realised it was Neville." Another added: "Neville Longbottom, as I live and breathe! #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall."

Speaking about Matthew's amazing career, another viewer replied: "Yes. When I recalled this, I suddenly thought of the conversations between him, Sam West & Diana Rigg about how many Great British actors they'd worked with between them given 'Neville' mixed with some of the best on Harry Potter & Sam West & Diana Rigg have had stellar careers."

Fans were shocked when they realised Hugh was Neville Longbottom himself!

Matthew has previously opened up about playing Hugh, explaining: "When Hugh walks into the pub, people immediately know who he is, and he’s served at the bar immediately! But he’s also very close to these people, he’s very warm and approachable and he’s not the kind of standoffish idea of the lord of the manor who looks down on people with disdain."

Tuesday night's episode said a touching goodbye to Dame Diana Rigg, who plays Mrs Pumphrey in the hit new drama. Diana very sadly passed away from cancer on 10 September.

Fans have been loving the new series

Speaking about her final episode, Samuel West tweeted: "Tonight's #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall is the last appearance of Diana Rigg as Mrs Pumphrey, in what was her final film role. Feel very lucky, as the whole cast did, to have that connection to a great sixty-year classical career. Hope you can join us to say farewell tonight."

