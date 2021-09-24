Unforgotten star Nicola Walker teams up with Sean Bean for new drama - and it looks amazing The series will focus on a married couple

Unforgotten star Nicola Walker will be starring alongside Time actor Sean Bean for a new BBC drama, Marriage, and it sounds seriously good.

The four-part drama will look at the couple’s 30-year marriage, with the synopsis reads: “Marriage… is an up-close portrait of a marriage - sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing. Marriage sees married couple Ian and Emma negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.”

Chatting about the new project, Sean said: “I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker and I’m looking forward to bringing Stefan’s intimate scripts to the screen.” Nicola added: “This is a unique project. Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world and I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean.”

The director, Stefan Golaszewski, said: “It's amazing to get to work with Sean and Nicola. They're actors of such depth, truth and warmth and I can't wait to go on this journey with them.”

Will you be tuning into Marriage?

Viewers might have a while to wait for this one though, as filming has yet to get started - so watch this space! Fans will no doubt be delighted to see Nicola Walker back on our screens after she - and spoiler alert to those who still need to watching Unforgotten season four - bid farewell to the series earlier this year.

The show will return for season five, and ITV released a statement which read: “We would like to thank Nicola Walker for playing the brilliant role of Cassie Stuart in four series of Unforgotten which has become one of the best-loved and most critically acclaimed police dramas on TV.

"Nicola and writer Chris Lang decided that Cassie's story would come to an end last night, but that Unforgotten would continue, in series 5, with a new case, and a new 'Partner in Crime' for DI Sunny Khan."

