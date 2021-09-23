Emily in Paris reveals first look photos from season two – and fans have major reaction The Netflix show is coming back!

Emily in Paris has released some first look images from season two of the Netflix drama – and it looks amazing.

Posting on the official Instagram page, multiple snaps could be seen from the upcoming episodes featured the beloved cast, including Lily Collins, along with the caption: "More looks, more Emily, more PARIS!!! Season two first look photos are giving us everything."

And it seems fans have all had the same reaction. Taking to the comments, many have pointed out the incredible outfits. One person wrote: "Omg outfits are literally the highlight of this show. Can't wait."

Another commented: "BABES!!! Tres chic," as a third said: "Camille is looking fire," along with a fire emoji. Many others were simply thrilled with the news that the show is on its way. "I'm suuuuper excited," commented one and another said: "I'm ready!! Drop it now!"

A release date for season two, which was confirmed in November, has not yet been revealed, but fans are eager for its arrival.

The show's Instagram shared a number of images from the new season

And they shouldn't have to wait long. Filming for the new episodes began on May 3, with snaps of Lily and her co-stars filming around Paris and St Tropez - confirming that it's set to be just as fashionable and glamorous as season one - and wrapped on August 4.

Lily marked the end of filming with a sweet Instagram post of herself and co-star Ashley Parks. She wrote in the caption: "Last day on set and I can't imagine wrapping on a more perfect note with my @emilyinparis partner in crime. I'm not crying, you're crying!"

Did you enjoy season one?

Alongside Lily returning as the eponymous Emily, it seems likely that best friend Mindy, played by Ashley, and neighbour Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, will return for season two. We'll also see Emily's Parisian co-workers played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery appear in the new series, as well as Camille Razat, who plays Gabriel's girlfriend, Camille.

